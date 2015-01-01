Abstract

Real-time monitoring of broken rails in heavy haul railways is crucial for ensuring the safe operation of railway lines. U78CrV steel is a common material used for heavy haul line rails in China. In this study, the semi-analytical finite element (SAFE) method is employed to calculate the dispersion curves and modal shapes of ultrasonic guided waves in U78CrV heavy steel rails. Guided wave modes that are suitable for detecting rail cracks across the entire cross-section are selected based on the total energy of each mode and the vibration energy in the rail head, web, and foot. The excitation method for the chosen mode is determined by analyzing the energy distribution of the mode shape on the rail surface. The ultrasonic guided wave (UGW) signal in the rail is analyzed using ANSYS three-dimensional finite element simulation. The group velocity of the primary mode in the guided wave signal is obtained through continuous wavelet transform to confirm the existence of the selected mode. It is validated that the selected mode can be excited by examining the similarity between the vibration shapes of a specific rail section and all modal vibration shapes obtained through SAFE. Through simulation and field verification, the guided wave mode selected and excited in this study demonstrates good sensitivity to cracks at the rail head, web, and foot, and it can propagate over distances exceeding 1 km in the rail. By detecting the reflected signal of the selected mode or the degree of attenuation of the transmitted wave, long-distance monitoring of broken rails in heavy-haul railway tracks can be achieved.

