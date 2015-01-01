Abstract

A growing literature links socioeconomic disadvantage and adversity to brain function, including disruptions in reward processing. Less research has examined exposure to community violence as a specific adversity related to differences in reward-related brain activation, despite the prevalence of community violence exposure for those living in disadvantaged contexts. The current study tested whether exposure to community violence was associated with reward-related ventral striatum activation after accounting for familial factors associated with differences in reward-related activation (e.g., parenting, family income). Moreover, we tested whether exposure to community violence is a mechanism linking socioeconomic disadvantage to reward-related activation in the ventral striatum. We utilized data from 444 adolescent twins sampled from birth records and residing in neighborhoods with above-average levels of poverty. Exposure to community violence was associated with greater reward-related ventral striatum activation, and the association remained after accounting for family-level markers of disadvantage. We identified an indirect pathway in which socioeconomic disadvantage predicted greater reward-related activation via greater exposure to community violence, over and above family-level adversity. These findings highlight the unique impact of community violence exposure on reward processing and provide a mechanism through which socioeconomic disadvantage may shape brain function.

