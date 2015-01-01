SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhou J, Zhang M, Ding H. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15389588.2024.2335560

38620024

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Imbalances between limited police resource allocations and the timely handling of road traffic crashes are prevalent. To optimize resource allocations and route choices for traffic police routine patrol vehicle (RPV) assignments, a dynamic crash handling response model was developed.

METHODS: This approach was characterized by two objective functions: the minimum waiting time and the minimum number of RPVs. In particular, an adaptive large neighborhood search (ALNS) was designed to solve the model. Then, the proposed ALNS-based approach was examined using comprehensive traffic and crash data from Ningbo, China.

RESULTS: Finally, a sensitivity analysis was conducted to evaluate the bi-objective of the proposed model and simultaneously demonstrate the efficiency of the obtained solutions. Two resolution methods, the global static resolution mode, and real-time dynamic resolution mode, were applied to explore the optimal solution.

CONCLUSIONS: The results show that the optimal allocation scheme for traffic police is 13 RPVs based on the global static resolution mode. Specifically, the average waiting time for traffic crash handling can be reduced to 5.5 min, with 53.8% less than 5.0 min and 90.0% less than 10.0 min.


routine patrol vehicles (RPVs;), adaptive large neighborhood search (ALNS;), traffic police; traffic crash; Traffic safety

