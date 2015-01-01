Abstract

To understand laws pertaining to gender-based violence (GBV) in countries with high HIV prevalence particularly among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW), we reviewed GBV laws and regulations from initial ten eastern and southern African countriesparticipating in the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Determined, Resilient, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe (DREAMS) Initiative and highlighted similarities and differences across these jurisdictions. All ten countries (Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe) have GBV legislation in place but lack robust information on its implementation and enforcement. Given the known association between GBV and HIV acquisition among AGYW, an increased understanding of GBV laws, their variation across countries and respective gaps, as well as the interplay between enabling, protective, and punitive laws can strengthen policy environments for improved GBV prevention and response, which in turn can lower incidental HIV acquisition among AGYW. For greater impact, GBV policies would require reform, implementation, monitoring, and enforcement.

