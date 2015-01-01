|
Jiang XZ, Li HH, Yu ZZ, Wang C. World J. Psychiatry 2024; 14(3): 398-408.
(Copyright © 2024, Baishideng Publishing Group)
38617980
BACKGROUND: For children and adolescents, deliberate self-harm (DSH) is becoming a mental health problem of concern. Despite several studies on the prevalence and factors of DSH in the world, there is little information on DSH among children and adolescents in China. This study explores the prevalence, types, associated risk factors and tendency of DSH in pediatric psychiatric inpatients in China.
Adolescent; Children; Deliberate self-harm; Psychiatric inpatients; Retrospective study