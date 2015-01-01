|
Citation
|
Bélanger JJ, Leander NP, Agostini M, Kreienkamp J, Stroebe W. Aggressive Behav. 2024; 50(3): e22146.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38623794
|
Abstract
|
This research examines the notion of defensive gun ownership using the Dualistic Model of Passion. We hypothesized that an obsessive (vs. harmonious) passion for guns would be associated with a belief in a dangerous world (BDW). We expected this relationship to intensify in threatening contexts, leading to a more expansive view on defensive gun ownership. We tested this hypothesis across three threat contexts: a gun-control message (Study 1, N = 342), a live shooting simulation (Study 2, N = 398), and the aftermath of the Christchurch mass shootings (Study 3, N = 314). In the experimental Study 1, exposure to a gun-control message increased the intention to purchase guns among those with an obsessive passion (OP) for guns. Study 2 revealed that BDW mediated the relationship between OP and assertive modes of protection, the desire to purchase high-stopping-power guns, and anti-Black racial bias in a shooting task. Study 3 showed that knowledge of the Christchurch attack intensified the link between OP and BDW, leading to increased support for gun access, a willingness to act as a citizen-protector, and prejudice against Muslims. Comprehending these dynamics can assist policymakers in crafting messaging campaigns for firearm regulation and public safety measures that are more effective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Firearms; belief in a dangerous world; Dangerous Behavior; Emotions; gun control; gun ownership; Humans; Intention; mass shootings; Ownership; passion