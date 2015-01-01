Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Research shows the highest rates of occupational heat-related fatalities among farm laborers and among Black and Hispanic workers in North Carolina (NC). The Hispanic population and workforce in NC have grown substantially in the past 20 years. We describe the epidemiology of heat-related fatal injuries in the general population and among workers in NC.



METHODS: We reviewed North Carolina death records and records of the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify heat-related deaths (primary International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision diagnosis code: X30 or T67.0-T67.9) that occurred between January 1, 1999, and December 31, 2017. Decedent age, sex, race, and ethnicity were extracted from both the death certificate and the medical examiner's report as well as determinations of whether the death occurred at work.



RESULTS: In NC between 1999 and 2017, there were 225 deaths from heat-related injuries, and 25 occurred at work. The rates of occupational heat-related deaths were highest among males, workers of Hispanic ethnicity, workers of Black, multiple, or unknown race, and in workers aged 55-64. The highest rate of occupational heat-related deaths occurred in the agricultural industry.



CONCLUSIONS: Since the last report (2001), the number of heat-related fatalities has increased, but fewer were identified as workplace fatalities. Rates of occupational heat-related deaths are highest among Hispanic workers. NC residents identifying as Black are disproportionately burdened by heat-related fatalities in general, with a wider apparent disparity in occupational deaths.

