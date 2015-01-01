Abstract

Inflated models are generally used whenever there is an excess number of frequencies at particular count. In this study, a three-inflated Poisson (ThIP) distribution is proposed by mixing the Poisson distribution and a distribution to a point mass at three. Some of its distribution properties and reliability characteristics are studied. A simulation study is carried out to see the performance of the MLEs. In India Covid-19 implications on mental health have been abysmal. Covid-19 related suicide data of India during lockdown to the first gradual relaxation of the terms of the total lockdown (unlocking 1.0) are used to examine the appropriateness of the proposed distribution. Likelihood ratio test is used for discriminating between Poisson and the proposed distribution.

