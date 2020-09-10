Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acute methanol intoxication, whether unintentional or deliberate, necessitates prompt intervention to prevent severe morbidity and mortality. Homemade alcoholic beverages are a frequent source of such poisoning. This retrospective analysis examined two outbreaks of methanol intoxication in Saudi Arabia. It investigated the clinical presentation, implemented management strategies, and any lasting complications (sequelae) associated with these cases. The aim was to assess the potential impact of different treatment modalities and the timeliness of their initiation on patient outcomes.



METHODS: This was a retrospective case series of methanol poisoning cases which presented to the adult emergency department (ED) at King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There were two separate outbreaks in the city, the first one was from September 1 to September 10, 2020 and the second one was from May 14 to May 20, 2021. Electronic charts were reviewed, and data were extracted to previously prepared data extraction sheets.



RESULT: From the 22 patients who arrived in the ED alive, the most common complaints were nausea or vomiting followed by altered level of consciousness. About 9% from the patient were hypotensive, 36% were tachycardic, 41% were tachypneic and 4% were having SpO2 < 94%. Brain CT was abnormal in 6 patients. Vision impairment was the most common sequalae of methanol poisoning (7 out of 12 patients who were assessed by ophthalmologist, 58%). When the patients were divided based on severity (mild, moderate, severe), nausea or vomiting and loss of consciousness were the most common complaints among the moderate group while loss of consciousness predominated in the severe group. Two patients presented with low blood pressure and were in the sever group. The severe group had a mean Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) of 8. Most of the patients in the severity groups underwent the same management apart from those who died or deposited. Eight patients in the severe group had to be intubated.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates the multifaceted clinical presentation of methanol poisoning, culminating in a 17.4% mortality rate. Notably, our findings emphasize the critical role of prompt diagnosis and swift initiation of combined fomepizole therapy and hemodialysis in mitigating mortality and minimizing the potential for chronic visual sequelae associated with methanol poisoning.

