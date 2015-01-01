Abstract

BACKGROUND: To investigate factors that have an impact on the risk of falls and determine whether radiographic knee osteoarthritis (KOA) is a factor involved in falls independent of knee pain, psychological factors, and physical function.



METHODS: A cross-sectional analysis was conducted on 1083 subjects for the 2009 Locomotive Syndrome and Health Outcomes in the Aizu Cohort Study (LOHAS). A logistic regression analysis was performed to examine the relationship between radiographic KOA and fall history.



RESULTS: Fall history was significantly associated with the severity of knee pain. Compared to subjects with no knee pain, the odds ratio (OR) was 1.53 times higher in the subjects with mild knee pain (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.04-2.25), 1.69 times higher in those with moderate knee pain (95%CI: 1.03-2.79), and 2.98 times higher in those with severe knee pain (95%CI: 1.67-5.30). In subjects with depression, the OR was 1.91 (95%CI: 1.25-2.92), and in those with decreased mobility, the OR was 1.70 (95%CI: 1.08-2.69). Age, gender, knee crepitus, BMI, OLST, and sleeping pill use were not significantly associated with fall risk. In a multivariate analysis, radiographic KOA severity was not significantly associated with fall risk (OR 0.81, 95%CI 0.44-1.50 in mild OA; OR 1.10, 95%CI 0.57-2.14 in severe OA).



CONCLUSION: Knee pain, decreased mobility, and depression, but not the radiographic KOA severity, were significantly associated with a fall risk. Regardless of the individual's radiographic KOA severity, the risk of falls may be reduced by treating his/her knee pain, mobility problems, and/or psychological factors.

