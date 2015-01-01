Abstract

BACKGROUND: Obstetrician-Gynaecologists (ObGyns) frequently face work-related adverse events such as severe obstetric complications and maternal or neonatal deaths. In 2014, the WATER-1 study showed that ObGyns are at risk of developing work-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while many hospitals lacked a professional support system. The aim of the present study is to evaluate the current prevalence of work-related traumatic events and mental health problems among Dutch ObGyns, as well as to examine the current and desired support.



METHODS: In 2022, an online questionnaire was sent to all members of the Dutch Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (NVOG), including resident and attending ObGyns. The survey included questions about experienced work-related events, current and desired coping strategies, and three validated screening questionnaires for anxiety, depression, and PTSD (HADS, TSQ, and PCL-5).



RESULTS: The response rate was 18.8% and 343 questionnaires were included in the analysis. Of the respondents, 93.9% had experienced at least one work-related adverse event, 20.1% had faced a complaint from the national disciplinary board, and 49.4% had considered leaving the profession at any moment in their career. The prevalence rates of clinically relevant anxiety, depression, and psychological distress were 14.3, 4.4, and 15.7%, respectively. The prevalence of work-related PTSD was 0.9% according to DSM-IV and 1.2% according to DSM-5. More than half of the respondents (61.3%) reported the presence of a structured support protocol or approach in their department or hospital, and almost all respondents (92.6%) rated it as sufficient.



CONCLUSIONS: The percentages of anxiety, depression, psychological distress and PTSD are comparable to the similar study performed in 2014. Most Dutch ObGyns experience adverse events at work, which can be perceived as traumatic and, in certain cases, may lead to the development of PTSD. Structured support after adverse work-related events is now available in almost two-thirds of workplaces, and was mostly experienced as good. Despite substantial improvements in the availability and satisfaction of professional support after work-related adverse events, the prevalence rates of mental problems remain considerable, and it is imperative to sustain conversation about the mental well-being of ObGyns.

Language: en