Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual assault occurring within healthcare settings represents a significant breach of public trust. This scoping review aimed to highlight the profile of people raped, those who committed the rape within the health facilities, and the legal actions taken to resolved cases.



METHODS: Media-reported data on incidents of rape in healthcare settings were collected. The search was conducted in May and June 2023, focusing on English-language publications with accessible full texts. Reports that lacked information on the survivors or incidents that occurred outside of healthcare settings were excluded. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize the categories of the collected publications, and graphical representations were employed for visualization purposes.



RESULTS: A total of 62 cases were retrieved, originating from Africa (n = 17; 27.4%), Europe (n = 14; 22.6%), Southeast Asia (n = 14; 22.6%), the Americas (n = 11; 17.7%), the Western Pacific Region (n = 5; 8.1%) and Eastern Mediterranean region (n = 1; 1.6%). In addition, 69 individuals were implicated in 59 cases. They were 31 doctors (44.9%), 17 (24.6%) nurses, four (5.8%) nurse/healthcare assistants, three (4.3%) cleaners/ward boy, two (2.9%) traditional medical doctors, and two (2.9%) security guards. Others included six (8.7%) staff members without designations and one (1.4%) ambulance driver. All perpetrators were male, ranging in age from 22 to 67 years. There were 66 victims identified in the 62 cases with age ranging from 2 to 92 years. Except for one case, all victims were female, and all but one case were patients. Most assaults occurred in consulting rooms/clinics (n = 21; 31.8%), 16 (24.2%) happened under sedation, and six (9.1%) were repeatedly raped, Survivors typically reported the cases the police (n = 12; 19.4%), family/friends (n = 11; 17.7%) or to hospital authorities (n = 10; 16.1%). Out of the 69 perpetrators, 19 (30.6%) were imprisoned with sentences ranging from 12 months to an indefinite period and one (1.6%) received a death sentence.



CONCLUSION: The raping of patients by healthcare providers within healthcare settings calls for urgent and extensive measures. Stakeholders in healthcare management need to prioritize raising awareness about the problem, implement robust prevention and reporting strategies, and create healthcare environments that are safe, respectful, and supportive for all individuals seeking care.

