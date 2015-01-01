|
Robillard CL, Merrin GJ, Legg NK, Ames ME, Turner BJ. Br. J. Clin. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, British Psychological Society)
38623602
OBJECTIVES: Theory and research suggest that distinct self-damaging behaviours (SDBs; e.g., nonsuicidal self-injury [NSSI], restrictive eating, binge eating, drug misuse, alcohol misuse) share similar motives. However, few studies have used a common self-report inventory to investigate the shared relevance and relative salience of motives for SDBs. Accordingly, the present study: (1) examined whether self-report scales assessing intrapersonal motives (i.e., relieving negative emotions, enhancing positive emotions, punishing oneself) and interpersonal motives (i.e., bonding with others, conforming with others, communicating distress, communicating strength, reducing demands) have invariant factor structures across SDBs; and (2) compared the salience of these motives across SDBs.
Language: en
confirmatory factor analysis; dysregulated behaviour; function; health‐risk behaviour; motive; self‐destructive behaviour; transdiagnostic