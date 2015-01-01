Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a solid relationship between alexithymia and suicide risk. Nonetheless, the specific impact of alexithymia's distinct subscales on suicide risk has received the attention it deserves. This article presents a comprehensive exploration of suicide risk among university students, focusing on the interconnections among alexithymia, insomnia, and suicidal behavior. Three components of alexithymia including difficulties in describing emotions or feelings (DDF), difficulties in identifying emotions or feelings (DIF), and the externally oriented thinking were considered.



METHODS: The study involved 208 participants from a Persian university sample, examining the significance of incorporating both alexithymia and insomnia in suicide risk assessment and intervention planning. Insomnia was positioned as a pivotal mediator. A secure electronic link in the Telegram application was employed to collect the data. Both linear and nonlinear prediction models were used to explore potential associations among alexithymia, insomnia, and suicide risk.



RESULTS: The study revealed substantial positive correlations between alexithymia and suicide risk, as well as between insomnia and suicide risk. Additionally, specific components of alexithymia exhibited noteworthy links to suicide risk. The inclusion of insomnia scores in suicide risk predictions is critical, as it greatly enhances the precision of risk assessments and facilitates the design of targeted and effective therapeutic interventions. The association between alexithymia and suicide risk showed a significant relationship (r = .29, p < .01). Moreover, a significant correlation was observed between alexithymia and insomnia (r = .32, p < .01). Additionally, insomnia exhibited a significant positive correlation with suicide (r = .35, p < .01). Interestingly, DDF and DIF showed positive correlations with suicide (r = .28, p < .01; r = .33, p < .01).



CONCLUSION: The findings carry profound implications for suicide prevention efforts, providing valuable insights to safeguard the well-being and resilience of university students facing suicide risk challenges.

Language: en