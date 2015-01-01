|
Daghigh A. Brain Behav. 2024; 14(4): e3476.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38622877
BACKGROUND: There is a solid relationship between alexithymia and suicide risk. Nonetheless, the specific impact of alexithymia's distinct subscales on suicide risk has received the attention it deserves. This article presents a comprehensive exploration of suicide risk among university students, focusing on the interconnections among alexithymia, insomnia, and suicidal behavior. Three components of alexithymia including difficulties in describing emotions or feelings (DDF), difficulties in identifying emotions or feelings (DIF), and the externally oriented thinking were considered.
