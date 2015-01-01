|
Laaksonen J, Ponkilainen V, Kuitunen I, Möttönen J, Mattila VM. Brain Behav. 2024; 14(4): e3478.
38622897
OBJECTIVE: Examine the link between pediatric traumatic brain injury (pTBI) and early-onset multiple sclerosis in Finland.
*Brain Injuries, Traumatic/epidemiology; *Multiple Sclerosis/epidemiology; Child; Cohort Studies; Female; Finland/epidemiology; Humans; Male; multiple sclerosis; pediatric; Proportional Hazards Models; traumatic brain injury