Citation
Gómez-Veiras J, Lluna González J, Prieto Campo A, Gómez Tellado M, Alonso Jiménez L, López Díaz M, de Agustín Asensio JC, Díaz González M, Ruiz Domínguez JA, Fernández Córdoba MS, Barceló Cañellas C, Laín Fernández A, Prada Arias M. Cir. Pediatr. 2024; 37(2): 50-54.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Pat Ediciones)
DOI
PMID
38623796
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The course in Primary Care in Pediatric Trauma (ATIP in Spanish) has been taught in Spain since 1997, and there are currently 9 accredited training centers. Care of polytraumatized pediatric patients often takes place in an environment conducive to errors resulting from forgetfulness, which is why checklists - mnemonic tools widely used in industry and medicine - are particularly useful to avoid such errors. Although several checklists exist for pediatric trauma care, none have been developed within the setting of our course.
Language: es
Keywords
*Checklist; *Multiple Trauma; Advanced Trauma Life Support Care; Checklist; Child; Consensus; Delphi technique; Delphi Technique; Humans; Pediatrics; Primary Health Care