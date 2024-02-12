Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The course in Primary Care in Pediatric Trauma (ATIP in Spanish) has been taught in Spain since 1997, and there are currently 9 accredited training centers. Care of polytraumatized pediatric patients often takes place in an environment conducive to errors resulting from forgetfulness, which is why checklists - mnemonic tools widely used in industry and medicine - are particularly useful to avoid such errors. Although several checklists exist for pediatric trauma care, none have been developed within the setting of our course.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The criteria for being selected as an expert in Primary Care in Pediatric Trauma were agreed upon with the scientific polytrauma committee of the Spanish Pediatric Surgery Society. The items that make up the checklist were obtained from a review of the literature and consultation with selected experts, using the Delphi Technique.



RESULTS: 10 experts representing the 9 groups or training centers in Primary Care in Pediatric Trauma were selected, and a 28-item checklist was drawn up in accordance with their design recommendations.



CONCLUSIONS: With the consensus of all the groups, a checklist for the treatment of polytraumatized pediatric patients was drawn up using the Delphi Technique, an essential requirement for the dissemination of this checklist, which should be adapted and validated for use in each healthcare center.

Language: es