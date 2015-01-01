Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although maintenance treatment for mood disorders is important, the treatment discontinuation rate is reported to be high. This study aimed to investigate the dropout rates and associated factors in mood disorders.



METHODS: The patients in a mood disorder clinic (n = 535) were examined. Demographic and clinical factors, scores of psychometric scales, time to dropout from initial treatment in patients with bipolar disorder (BP) (n = 288) and depressive disorder (DD) (n = 143) were evaluated based on database of the mood disorder clinic.



RESULTS: Among the studied patients with BP and DD, 50% showed dropout in 4.05 and 2.17 years, respectively. The mean survival times were 8.90 years in bipolar disorder I (BP-I), 5.19 years in bipolar II disorder, 3.22 years in bipolar disorder not otherwise specified, 4.24 years in major depressive disorder, and 4.03 years in other depressive disorders. In the multivariate Cox proportional hazards regression model in the BP group, diagnosis BP-I was found to be significantly related to the decrease in dropout rate (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.22, p = 0.001); however, increased past suicide attempt number was significantly related to the increase in dropout rate (HR = 1.13, p = 0.017). In the DD group, none of anxiety disorders as comorbidity, increased scores of openness, and extraversion personality were related to the increase in dropout rate.



CONCLUSION: Patients with BP, especially BP-I, showed a lower dropout rate as compared to patients with other mood disorders.

Language: en