Stinson EA, Sullivan RM, Navarro GY, Wallace AL, Larson CL, Lisdahl KM. Dev. Cogn. Neurosci. 2024; 67: e101378.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38626611
Adolescence is characterized by dynamic neurodevelopment, which poses opportunities for risk and resilience. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) confer additional risk to the developing brain, where ACEs have been associated with alterations in functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) BOLD signaling in brain regions underlying inhibitory control. Socioenvironmental factors like the family environment may amplify or buffer against the neurodevelopmental risks associated with ACEs. Using baseline to Year 2 follow-up data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, the current study examined how ACEs relate to fMRI BOLD signaling during successful inhibition on the Stop Signal Task in regions associated with inhibitory control and examined whether family conflict levels moderated that relationship.
Language: en
Adolescence; Adverse childhood experiences; Family environment; Functional magnetic resonance imaging; Inhibitory control