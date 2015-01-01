Abstract

A cross-sectional, mixed-method study was conducted in Badin, a rural area in southern Sindh, which is considered a high-risk disaster zone, to assess the vulnerability, preparedness, and disaster experiences of the coastal population. A multistage sampling technique was employed to select the villages, study area, and 3 distinct populations (I, II, and III). Family heads of households were recruited for population I, village heads for population II, and community support group leaders from selected clusters for population III. The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews. The results revealed that the population of rural southern Sindh, Pakistan, is highly vulnerable to disasters and exhibits lower levels of preparedness. The statistics about the vulnerable population may prove helpful in designing policies targeting specific groups to mitigate hazards in the future.

