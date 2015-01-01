Abstract

Result-oriented research can uncover hidden flood management obstacles and propose solutions that, if combined with political will, appropriate technology, and resources, can overcome the majority of Africa's future flood calamities. In view of this, it is critical to examine researchers' findings on flood hazard management, particularly now that the continent is struggling with COVID-19 and other hazards. This study employed a systematic review approach to critically analyze 103 contextually detailed studies with a set of criteria that were not only meant to keep the focus on floods and the COVID-19 pandemic but also to understand the context of managing floods during COVID-19 and other hazards at the same time on the continent. I found that the authors strongly recommend how institutions should create non-structural enabling environments for managing combined hazards. Also, researchers paid little attention to recommending ecosystem-based measures for flood management during the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa. Future research should study how different countries in Africa are preparing to manage multiple future hazards, including the comparative assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of individual countries' planning and preparation.

Language: en