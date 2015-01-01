Abstract

Literature reported drug poisoning as a major cause for visiting emergency departments, with various rates of occurrences across countries, regions, socioeconomic status, and cultures. Therefore, this study was conducted in Qassim to describe the sociodemographic patterns of acute drug poisoning as well as the most common drugs involved. A retrospective method of data collection was used employing medical record review for drug poisoning cases that occurred in the Qassim region during the 8 years from January 2008 to December 2015. Data was collected using a standardized, validated data collection sheet. The study failed to reveal any pattern (either decreasing or increasing) in the number of poisoning cases over time. Most cases (56.2%) of drug poisoning were accidental, caused by analgesics (35%), affected children younger than 5 years of age (41.4%), and occurred via ingestion (99.2%). It can be concluded that as most poisoning cases affected children, this highlights the importance of increasing awareness and educating families about the safe handling and storage of drugs out of reach of children.

Language: en