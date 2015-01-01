|
Haim-Nachum S, Kube T, Rozenkrantz L, Lazarov A, Levy-Gigi E, Michael T, Neria Y, Sopp MR. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2335788.
38626065
Recent accounts of predictive processing in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) suggest that trauma-exposed individuals struggle to update trauma-related hypotheses predicting danger, which may be involved in the etiology and maintenance of this disorder. Initial research supports this account, documenting an association between trauma-exposure, impaired expectation updating, and PTSD symptoms. Yet, no study to date has examined biased belief updating in PTSD using a scenario-based approach.
actualización de creencias; belief updating; Exposición al trauma; predictive processing; procesamiento predictivo; PTSD symptoms; scenario-based approach; síntomas de TEPT; Trauma exposure