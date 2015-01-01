|
Citation
Yaqoob S, Cafiso S, Morabito G, Pappalardo G. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2023; 15(1): e9.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38625141
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cycling has always been considered a sustainable and healthy mode of transport. With the increasing concerns of greenhouse gases and pollution, policy makers are intended to support cycling as commuter mode of transport. Moreover, during Covid-19 period, cycling was further appreciated by citizens as an individual opportunity of mobility. Unfortunately, bicyclist safety has become a challenge with growing number of bicyclists in the 21st century. When compared to the traditional road safety network screening, availability of suitable data for bicycle based crashes is more difficult. In such framework, new technologies based smart cities may require new opportunities of data collection and analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Anomaly detection; Bicyclist safety; Convolutional neural network; GPS