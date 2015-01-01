Abstract

The importance of public transportation service quality research is significantly increasing in recent years, it is the key to understanding and analyzing passengers' preferences. Different approaches are utilized to explore users' preferences however, dominantly these apply merely subjective scoring of the attributes and alternatives of the mobility. In this paper, we design a specific model for public transportation mode choice which is capable of integrating subjective scoring with scoring by objective measures such as distance or time. Owing to this purpose, we combine the outranking Preference Ranking Organization METHod for Enrichment Evaluation (PROMETHEE) as a method to evaluate passengers' preferences for tangible and intangible criteria with the fuzzy theory, and the Graphical Analysis for Interactive Aid (GAIA) plane to visualize the interactions between attributes as well as to test the robustness of the results via sensitivity analysis. The contribution of this paper is the constructed integrative method that is less subjective than the well-known models but also keeps the freedom of individual evaluators in expressing their preferences. Moreover, another significant issue of mode choice analysis is the group consideration, which is also refined in the new methodology by taking into account not only the mean of group preferences but also their range. A common characteristic of public surveys, the possible vague responses of the layman pattern is solved with the fuzzy approach to reduce the risk of uncertain scoring. The proposed model acts as a great base for the fuzzy inference system that can facilitate mode choice for passengers within a changing environment. The efficiency of the new methodology is demonstrated through a real-world case study of Budapest city, the obtained results are supporting underground mode service quality and highlighting its impact on citizens' behavior in favor of public transport.

