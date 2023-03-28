|
Souza K, Sosu EM, Thomson S, Rasmussen S. Health Psychol. Rev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38626312
Despite the influence of the integrated motivational-volitional (IMV)(1) model on research and practice, the supporting literature has not been systematically synthesised. This systematic review aims to synthesise the literature testing the IMV model of suicidal behaviour. Using citation and database searching, PsycINFO, EMBASE, PubMed, Web of Science, and Google Scholar were searched for studies referencing the IMV model (last searched on 28th March 2023). Included studies empirically tested the hypotheses of the model. Quality assessment was conducted using the National Institute of Health tool.
Language: en
Defeat; entrapment; ideation-to-action; integrated motivational-volitional (IMV) model; suicidal behaviour; suicidal ideation