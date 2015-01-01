|
Roe E, Smith B. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2024; 74: e101444.
38626555
Introduction Suicide is among the leading causes of death and nurses care for survivors of suicide at many points in their grief journey. Every individual who dies by suicide leaves behind multiple affected survivors and how they are cared for immediately following the suicide influences how they cope with the death. The purpose of this article is to make recommendations for the care of survivors of suicide loss in the emergency department.
Language: en
Death notification; Grief; Suicide; Suicide postvention; Suicide prevention; suicide; survivors of suicide loss; suicide prevention; suicide postvention; death notification; grief.; Survivors of suicide loss