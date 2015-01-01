Abstract

Mental health problems in nurses are prevalent and impairing. To date, no literature has comprehensively synthesised cohort evidence on mental health among nurses. This scoping review aimed to synthesise the existing literature on the risk factors and consequences of mental health problems in nurses. A systematic search was conducted on PubMed, EMBASE, Epistemonikos database, Web of Science, CINAHL, and PsycINFO from inception to March 2023. We identified 171 cohort studies from 16 countries, mostly (95.3%) from high-income economies. This review indicated that nurses worldwide encountered significant mental health challenges, including depression, cognitive impairment, anxiety, trauma/post-traumatic stress disorder, burnout, sleep disorder, and other negative mental health problems. These problems were closely related to various modifiable risk factors such as nurses' behaviours and lifestyles, social support, workplace bullying and violence, shift work, job demands, and job resources. Moreover, nurses' mental health problems have negative effects on their physical health, behaviour and lifestyle, occupation and organisation, and intrapersonal factors. These findings provided an enhanced understanding of mental health complexities among nurses, and shed light on policy enactment to alleviate the negative impact of mental health problems on nurses. Addressing mental health among nurses should be a top priority.

