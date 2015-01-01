Abstract

Prior literature highlights the effectiveness of the Risk-Need-Responsivity (RNR) risk principle when providing community supervision and treatment to general justice-involved individuals and special populations such as individuals convicted of a sexual offense. Individuals deemed high-risk, per risk assessment, should receive the most intensive levels of community supervision and treatment, while individuals classified as low risk should receive the lowest intensity. Research in support for the risk principle finds adherence decreased recidivism rates and increased probation compliance. The current study assesses the effects of adhering (or not) to the risk principle in supervision levels and treatment dosage on the compliance of individuals on probation for a sexual offense (N = 133). Overall, results support risk principle adherence for individuals, with increasing adherence levels associated with significantly more compliance, and non-adherence resulting in adverse outcomes. Implications for policy and practice in the supervision and treatment of individuals with a sexual offense are discussed.

