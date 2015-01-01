SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fanarraga I, Celinska K. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0306624X241246652

38622830

Despite the increase in the incarceration rates of women, most correctional practices are still normed on male samples, including prison classification. Moreover, those classifications do not take into account women's particular experiences, needs, and unique pathways to criminality. The current research proposes a typology based on female prisoners' mental health symptoms and coping strategies. The data was derived from a survey conducted with 194 women housed in a Northeastern prison. A two-step clustering analysis was used to obtain three classification types-each with different symptomatology, coping mechanisms, demographic, and background characteristics. The results suggest that identifying and relying on needs-based typologies has important correctional policy implications in terms of the management and the treatment of incarcerated women.


Language: en

BSI-18; COPE; coping with imprisonment; incarcerated women; mental health; of incarcerated women; prison classification; psychological symptoms; women in prison

