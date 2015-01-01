|
Citation
|
Robbins KA, Bartholomew TT, Joy EE, Keum BTH, Pérez-Rojas AE, Lockard AJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38626417
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To explore the relationship between international students' social support at intake and international student distress at end of treatment. Participants: Data was collected from participants (n = 40,085) from 90 United States universities using the Center for Collegiate Mental Health (CCMH) database.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
college mental health; International students; psychotherapy outcomes; social support