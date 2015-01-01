SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Robbins KA, Bartholomew TT, Joy EE, Keum BTH, Pérez-Rojas AE, Lockard AJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2024.2338426

38626417

OBJECTIVE: To explore the relationship between international students' social support at intake and international student distress at end of treatment. Participants: Data was collected from participants (n = 40,085) from 90 United States universities using the Center for Collegiate Mental Health (CCMH) database.

METHODS: Participants completed measures of psychological distress and perceived social support. Using multilevel modeling, we predicted participants' distress at end of treatment by international student status, social support, race, and length of therapy.

RESULTS: We found that international students who reported lower social support at intake ended treatment with higher levels of psychological distress when distress at intake was controlled compared to United States peers.

CONCLUSIONS: Understanding the significance of social support for international students can help to inform mental healthcare professionals' approach to psychotherapy.


college mental health; International students; psychotherapy outcomes; social support

