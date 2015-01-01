|
Julian K, Allbaugh LJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38626427
OBJECTIVE: Drinking for emotion regulation may be a concern for college students who have experienced childhood maltreatment, due to high levels of shame and guilt. The present cross-sectional survey study tested how trait shame-proneness, trait guilt-proneness, and trauma-related guilt are differently related to drinking motives and how these pathways mediate the links between maltreatment severity and alcohol outcomes. Participants: Undergraduate student drinkers (n = 464; M age = 19.50, SD = 2.20) from a midsized midwestern University.
Language: en
Childhood maltreatment; college drinking; drinking-to-cope; shame; trauma-related guilt