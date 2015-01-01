Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Drinking for emotion regulation may be a concern for college students who have experienced childhood maltreatment, due to high levels of shame and guilt. The present cross-sectional survey study tested how trait shame-proneness, trait guilt-proneness, and trauma-related guilt are differently related to drinking motives and how these pathways mediate the links between maltreatment severity and alcohol outcomes. Participants: Undergraduate student drinkers (n = 464; M age = 19.50, SD = 2.20) from a midsized midwestern University.



METHODS: Participants completed an online survey inquiring about demographics, childhood maltreatment, shame, guilt, drinking motives, alcohol use, and alcohol-related consequences.



RESULTS: There were several significant serial indirect effects of maltreatment on alcohol consumption and related consequences, through trauma-related guilt, shame-proneness, guilt-proneness, drinking-to-cope, and drinking for mood enhancement.



CONCLUSIONS: On college campuses, to address problematic drinking among childhood maltreatment survivors, interventions may target maladaptive feelings of shame and guilt stemming from trauma exposure.

Language: en