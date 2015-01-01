Abstract

The impact of urban violence on society has been the subject of several studies, but the consequences of fear for habits of cultural consumption are missing in cultural economics research. This article investigates whether the fear of urban violence explains individuals' choice between different options of cultural participation with a particular focus on the activities of watching movies and listening to music. Based on individual data from a survey conducted in 2019 with 1211 residents from a conglomeration of sixteen favelas (slums) located in the Maré neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), this study employs Simultaneous Bivariate Ordered Probit Models to verify the association between individuals' fear of violence and their choice of consuming culture in private or public spaces. Controlling for socioeconomic, demographic, and territorial variables, the findings indicate that consuming culture in private spaces is a substitute for public spaces when individuals are more afraid of violence. The results presented in this work provide evidence for the design and implementation of policies targeting territories impacted by high levels of violence.

