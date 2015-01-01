|
Citation
Jang Y, Park J, Rhee MK, Lee HW, Park NS, Kim Y, Chung S, Kim MT. J. Gerontol. Soc. Work 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38627372
Abstract
Using data from Korean-American residents (N = 343) in subsidized senior housing in the Los Angeles area, we examined the effect of peer bullying on mental health. About 18% of the sample had been a target of bullying, and over 31% had witnessed someone being bullied. Being a target of bullying was a significant predictor for both depressive symptoms and anxiety, whereas witnessing other residents being bullied was a significant predictor for anxiety only.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; older immigrants; older Korean Americans; Peer bullying; subsidized senior housing