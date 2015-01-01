Abstract

Using data from Korean-American residents (N = 343) in subsidized senior housing in the Los Angeles area, we examined the effect of peer bullying on mental health. About 18% of the sample had been a target of bullying, and over 31% had witnessed someone being bullied. Being a target of bullying was a significant predictor for both depressive symptoms and anxiety, whereas witnessing other residents being bullied was a significant predictor for anxiety only.



FINDINGS shed light on the adverse mental health impacts of peer bullying among ethnic minority older residents in senior housing.

Language: en