SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jang Y, Park J, Rhee MK, Lee HW, Park NS, Kim Y, Chung S, Kim MT. J. Gerontol. Soc. Work 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01634372.2024.2338071

PMID

38627372

Abstract

Using data from Korean-American residents (N = 343) in subsidized senior housing in the Los Angeles area, we examined the effect of peer bullying on mental health. About 18% of the sample had been a target of bullying, and over 31% had witnessed someone being bullied. Being a target of bullying was a significant predictor for both depressive symptoms and anxiety, whereas witnessing other residents being bullied was a significant predictor for anxiety only.

FINDINGS shed light on the adverse mental health impacts of peer bullying among ethnic minority older residents in senior housing.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; older immigrants; older Korean Americans; Peer bullying; subsidized senior housing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print