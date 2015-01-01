|
Newly, we have perused the original article entitled "Home Environmental Factors Associated with Falls Among Elderly in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand" by Boonkhao et al.1 This is a valuable, practical, and interesting study. The advantages of this study are as follows: (1) This is the first study to investigate the environmental factors inside and outside of residential homes associated with falls among rural elderly people living in That Subdistrict, Warin Chamrap District, Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand. Paying attention to the factors related to falls among rural elderly people and providing targeted recommendations and tailored intervention activities are the missions of community health workers. This study provides an empirical evidence for improving the housing conditions of elderly people living in rural areas of Thailand and mitigating the risk of falls. (2) The study employed a formula to calculate the sample size, which was scientific and reliable. The research tool Thai-Home Fall Hazard Assessment Tool (Thai-HFHAT)2,3 used in this study not only reported reliability but also validity, with good quality. (3) The authors conducted in-depth discussion around the research results, compared them thoroughly with previous studies, and carefully analyzed the reasons for these findings.
