Abstract

Prolonged symptoms following concussion, commonly called persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS), are a major public health burden that occur in up to an estimated 30% of all individuals that experience a concussion (a form of mild traumatic brain injury; mTBI). Despite this prevalence, the underlying pathophysiology and mechanism of PPCS are still unknown. This lack of knowledge significantly impairs clinician's abilities to identify patients at risk for developing PPCS and objectively monitor patients with PPCS and has also prevented development of therapeutics to reduce symptoms and thus limit the significant personal and societal costs associated with PPCS.

