Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Accurate triage of minor head injuries remains a challenge for mature trauma systems. More than one-third of trauma transfers are overtriaged, and minor head injuries predominate. Overtriage is inefficient, wasteful of resources, and burdensome for families. The authors studied overtriage at the sole level I pediatric trauma center (PTC) in a small state with a view toward improvement of processes.



METHODS: Data on transfer patients were extracted from an institutional trauma registry over an 8-year period. Three definitions of overtriage were examined: one based on transfer criteria from the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, one based on resource utilization, and one adapted to the regional environment of the PTC. Associations of demographic, geographic, clinical, and social factors with overtriage were examined.



RESULTS: There were 1754 unique patients transferred from the emergency departments (EDs) of other institutions to the PTC. Thirty-six percent of transfers were overtriaged by all 3 criteria, and 23% of all transfers were minor head injuries overtriaged by all criteria. Infants were more likely to be overtriaged than other age groups. Among racial categories, Black patients were least likely to be overtriaged. Patients with commercial insurance were more likely to be overtriaged. Overtriaged patients averaged shorter trips from the referring ED to the PTC, even though the PTC was farther from their homes. These observations suggest a sensitivity to social expectations in the exercise of ED physician judgments about transfer.



CONCLUSIONS: More than one-third of all transfers to the study PTC were overtriaged, and almost one-quarter of all transfers were overtriaged minor head injuries. Minor head injuries are a potentially rewarding focus for system-wide quality improvement, but the interplay of social factors with ED physician judgments must be recognized.

