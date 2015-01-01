Abstract

Cognitive impairment is a common complication following spinal cord injury (SCI) and imposes a significant negative impact on adjustment, functional independence, physical and mental health, and quality of life. It is unclear whether interventions for cognitive impairment following SCI are effective. A systematic review of controlled trials was performed to evaluate the effect of interventions on cognitive functions in adults with SCI using search engines: Embase, The Cochrane Library, MEDLINE, Scopus, CINAHL, and Web of Science up to December 2023. Two reviewers independently screened the articles and study findings were synthesized and summarized. The risk of bias was evaluated using the Cochrane Risk of Bias 2.0 tool. Eight moderate-quality studies were found that investigated the effects of physical exercise/activity-based therapy plus cognitive training or intermittent hypoxia, diet modification and dietary supplements, tibial nerve or cortical stimulation, and drug therapy on cognitive function in SCI. Physical exercise/activity-based therapy plus cognitive training showed most promise for improving cognitive functions while drug therapy, diet modification and dietary supplements showed potential for improving cognitive function. However, about half of the participants experienced heightened instability in blood pressure following the administration of midodrine, and one participant reported gastrointestinal side effects after taking omega-3 fatty acids. There was no evidence of improvement in cognitive function for stimulation techniques. The current review highlights the scarcity of research investigating the effectiveness of interventions that target cognitive function after SCI. Furthermore, the effects of these eight studies are uncertain due to concerns about the quality of designs and small sample sizes utilized in the trials, as well as the employment of insensitive neurocognitive tests when applied to adults with SCI. This review highlights a significant gap in knowledge related to SCI cognitive rehabilitation.

Language: en