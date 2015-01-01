|
Faggian A, Modica M. Jahrbuch fur Regionalwissenschaftt = Review of regional research 2020; 40(2): 107-111.
(Copyright © 2020)
38624619
The COVID-19 pandemic is only the latest catastrophic event showing humans how "little" they are in a much bigger and integrated eco-system. All human activities, including those to produce, exchange and allocate goods and services, are contingent upon the functioning of the natural system. With this awareness, it becomes increasingly important for human beings to develop ways to face--and solve--the various challenges thrown at them by their environment. For example, several studies recently underlined the correlation between climate change and the likelihood (and magnitude) of hydrogeological events such as droughts, rainfall, cyclones and landslides (Stott 2016; NAP 2016).
Language: en