Abstract

Falls among older adults are a costly public health concern. Such falls can be precipitated by balance disturbances, after which a recovery strategy requiring rapid, high force outputs is necessary. Sarcopenia among older adults likely diminishes their ability to produce the forces necessary to arrest gait instability. Age-related changes to tendon stiffness may also delay muscle stretch and afferent feedback and decrease force transmission, worsening fall outcomes. However, the association between muscle strength, tendon stiffness, and gait instability is not well established. Given the ankle's proximity to the onset of many walking balance disturbances, we examined the relation between both plantarflexor strength and Achilles tendon stiffness with walking-related instability during perturbed gait in older and younger adults-the latter quantified herein using margins of stability and whole-body angular momentum including the application of treadmill-induced slip perturbations. Older and younger adults did not differ in plantarflexor strength, but Achilles tendon stiffness was lower in older adults. Among older adults, plantarflexor weakness associated with greater whole-body angular momentum following treadmill-induced slip perturbations. Weaker older adults also appeared to walk and recover from treadmill-induced slip perturbations with more caution. This study highlights the role of plantarflexor strength and Achilles tendon stiffness in regulating lateral gait stability in older adults, which may be targets for training protocols seeking to minimize fall risk and injury severity.

