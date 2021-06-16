|
Jose R, Wang W, Sherman G, Rosenthal RN, Schwartz HA, Ungar LH, McKay JR. PLoS One 2024; 19(4): e0300932.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
38625926
The COVID pandemic placed a spotlight on alcohol use and the hardships of working within the food and beverage industry, with millions left jobless. Following previous studies that have found elevated rates of alcohol problems among bartenders and servers, here we studied the alcohol use of bartenders and servers who were employed during COVID. From February 12-June 16, 2021, in the midst of the U.S. COVID national emergency declaration, survey data from 1,010 employed bartender and servers were analyzed to quantify rates of excessive or hazardous drinking along with regression predictors of alcohol use as assessed by the 10-item Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT).
