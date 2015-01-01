Abstract

AIMS: The study aims to examine the correlation between intimate partner violence [IPV] and quality of life [HRQoL] of mothers during COVID-19 era.



METHOD: This study is a cross-sectional correlational study. The inclusion criteria was Jordanian women with at least 18 years old, who read and write in Arabic language and able to participate. The collection of data was done through a self-reported questionnaire distributed and completely filled with 300 married Jordanian women using social media. This study was conducted between the months of October and December 2020. The participants signed consent after being informed of their rights to exit at any point during the study and the study methods.



RESULTS: The prevalence of IPV among women was 28.3. The mean of quality of life is 86.0 [SD = 13.1) and the mean of violence is 11.9 [SD = 3.01). There was a significant negative relationship between violence and quality of life (r2 =.224, p =.001). This means as the violence increases, the quality-of-life decreases.



CONCLUSION: In conclusion, there is an association between IPV and HRQoL among married people. Providing an education program and vital resources for women with the goal of preventing COVID-19 violence and assisting Jordanians become very essential.

Language: en