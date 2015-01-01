Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stigmatization and discrimination within healthcare settings deter key populations (KPs) from seeking mental health and psychosocial support (MHPS). Consequently, understanding the prevalence, associated factors, and impact of the MHPSS intervention on psychological distress among Nigeria's KPs is crucial.



METHOD: This is a cross-sectional study focused on KPs, including Female Sex Workers (FSW), Men who have Sex with Men (MSM), and People Who Inject Drugs (PWID) enrolled in Heartland Alliance LTD/GTE across 17 One-Stop Shops (OSS) in six states of Nigeria. Data were extracted from the databases of the OSS. PD was assessed using the Mental Health Screening Form III (MHSF-III). Descriptive statistics and univariable and multivariable binary logistic regression models were done using IBM-SPSS version 28.



RESULTS: The prevalence of PD among the KPs was 9.7%. Higher rates were observed among FSWs (12.0%). Of the 22310 KPs, the prevalence of PD was 9.7%. The major dependants of PD include being a PWID with PD prevalence of 8.5% and AOR of 1.95 (95% CI: 0.60-0.98, p = 0.015), alcohol intake with PD prevalence of 97.7% and AOR of 21.83 (95% CI: 15.13-56.83, p<0.001), and having experienced gender-based violence with PD prevalence of 99.0% and AOR of 25.70(95% CI: 17.10-38.73, p<0.001). All Participants (100%) were given brief intervention, and 1595 of 2159 (73.8%) were referred for further psychological intervention. The services with the highest proportion were psychoeducation (21.20%), followed by coping skills training (17.70%) and motivational enhancement (12.90%).



CONCLUSION: The study highlights the critical need for targeted mental health interventions among KPs in Nigeria, primarily focusing on those with a history of substance abuse and gender-based violence. Despite universal brief interventions, the proportion enrolled in further Psychosocial support indicates a need to improve mental health service utilization among the KPs in Nigeria.

Language: en