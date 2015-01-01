Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are still many gaps in both national and international literature on elderly suicide. This study aimed to identify the most influential journals in elderly suicide, the countries and authors that contribute the most to the field, and the trends in the field. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Studies published on elderly suicide between 1951 and 2022 were retrieved utilising the Web of Science Core Collection. Co-authorship analysis of countries and authors, as well as co-occurrence analysis of keywords, were conducted using VOSviewer 1.6.18.



RESULTS: There were 2864 articles retrieved, including 95 countries, 889 academic journals, 9162 authors and 4160 keywords. The number of publications in this field has significantly increased after the 2000s, and the United States is the most productive country (996). The most prolific author is Yeates Conwell, while the journal with the highest number of publications in this field is the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry. Other than 'suicide' and 'elderly', the most trending keywords are 'depression', 'primary care', 'treatment', 'antidepressant', 'loneliness', 'quality of life' and 'COVID-19'.



CONCLUSION: There has been an increase in both the thematic diversity and quantity of studies on elderly suicide over time. However, these publications predominantly originate from socioeconomically affluent countries with relatively low suicide rates. While the increasing numbers of publications from developing countries in recent years are promising, there is a greater need for publications from countries with lower socioeconomic status for the prevention or intervention of elderly suicides.

Language: en