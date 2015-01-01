|
Citation
Palanbek Yavaş S, Baysan C. Psychogeriatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Japanese Psychogeriatrics Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38627605
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There are still many gaps in both national and international literature on elderly suicide. This study aimed to identify the most influential journals in elderly suicide, the countries and authors that contribute the most to the field, and the trends in the field. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Studies published on elderly suicide between 1951 and 2022 were retrieved utilising the Web of Science Core Collection. Co-authorship analysis of countries and authors, as well as co-occurrence analysis of keywords, were conducted using VOSviewer 1.6.18.
Language: en
Keywords
aged; scientometric analysis; suicide; VOSviewer