Pemau A, Marín-Martín C, Díaz-Marsá M, de la Torre-Luque A, Ayad-Ahmed W, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Garrido-Torres N, Garrido-Sanchez L, Roberto N, López-Peña P, Mar-Barrutia L, Grande I, Guinovart M, Hernández-Calle D, Jimenez-Trevino L, López-Solà C, Mediavilla R, Perez-Aranda A, Ruiz-Veguilla M, Seijo-Zazo E, Toll A, Elices M, Pérez-Solà V, Ayuso-Mateos JL. Psychol. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38623694
BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the main external causes of death worldwide. People who have already attempted suicide are at high risk of new suicidal behavior. However, there is a lack of information on the risk factors that facilitate the appearance of reattempts. The aim of this study was to calculate the risk of suicide reattempt in the presence of suicidal history and psychosocial risk factors and to estimate the effect of each individual risk factor.
meta-analysis; repetition risk; risk factors; suicide; suicide reattempt