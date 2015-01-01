SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Guidotti S, Fiduccia A, Pruneti C. Psychol. Rep. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00332941241247526

38623941

PURPOSE: The aim of the current study was to investigate the relationship between state (i.e., hostility) and trait (i.e., social detachment, alexithymia) psychological constructs associated with suicidal ideation among university students.

METHODS: A group of 190 university students was consecutively recruited in the period between September 2022 and March 2023. After a clinical interview, a series of psychological tests were administered: the Cattell's 16-Personality Factors Questionnaire (16PF), the Toronto Alexithymia Scale (TAS-20), the Symptom Checklist-90-R (SCL-90-R), and the anamnestic form of the Cognitive Behavioral Assessment (CBA2.0), which contains a specific question regarding the suicidal ideation.

RESULTS: The analyses demonstrated that alexithymia fully mediated the relationship between a particular aspect of introversion (social detachment or low warmth) and hostility which, in turn, seemed to be a significant predictor of suicidal ideation.

CONCLUSIONS: The path analysis conducted seemed to highlight the importance of personality traits, such as social detachment and the ability to recognize and express one's internal states, on the mental health of university students in terms of hostility and suicidal ideation. Considering that the reduction of suicide mortality has been prioritized as a global target in the 15-19 age group, identifying the psychological factors associated with it is fundamental.


alexithymia; COVID-19; detachment; hostility; introversion; Suicidal ideation

