Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To map the ethical-legal dilemmas related to nursing practice in emergency and disaster situations.



METHOD: A scoping review developed in accordance with the JBI method, whose information sources were accessed in databases, in addition to gray literature. The selection was made by reading the titles, abstracts and descriptors, observing eligibility criteria, including two reviewers and a third in case of discrepancies. After reading, data extraction and content analysis of 17 selected studies were carried out.



RESULTS: Thirteen ethical-legal dilemmas were mapped related to professional/functional duty towards the family, lack of personal protective equipment and unsafe conditions at work, preparation and availability for action, skills, limits imposed by victims' religion, obligation to provide care.



CONCLUSION: Professionals, researchers and representatives of the category need to resolve demands that involve acting in emergencies and disasters, (re)cognizing the ethical-legal dilemma, and seeking (re)legal frameworks and observance of the fundamental/ethical principles that govern the profession, in the sense to support decision-making and the development of legally safe practices.

Language: pt