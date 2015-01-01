SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Drevland IS, Asbjørnslett M, Sveen U, Groven KS. Scand. J. Occup. Ther. 2024; 31(1): e2341779.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/11038128.2024.2341779

38626736

BACKGROUND: Young peoples' mental health challenges have increased in recent years to become an urgent public health issue. Research is required to gain a better understanding of how occupations influence young peoples' everyday lives and support their mental health.

AIM: How do young people experience engaging in various occupations in their daily lives, and how do these experiences shape their mental health? METHOD: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 12 Norwegian young people aged 13-16 years. Verbatim transcriptions of the interviews were analysed using thematic analysis.

RESULTS: Four core themes emerged: 'doing' for balance and stability; self-discovery through doing; intentional doing to recharge and feel free; and reflecting on the consequences of doing social media.

CONCLUSIONS: Young peoples' occupational experiences shape their mental health in several ways: they serve as coping strategies, as a means to experience joy and accomplishment, and as a source of routines and opportunities for relaxation. We suggest that health-promoting initiatives for young people would strongly benefit from the inclusion of an occupational perspective.


Engagement; mental health promotion; salutogenesis; thematic analysis

